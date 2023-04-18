Warriors’ Green suspended for stepping on Kings’ Sabonis

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended for one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis and will miss Game 3 of the Warriors’ first-round playoff series against the Kings on Thursday night. The NBA made the announcement two days before the series shifts to the defending champions’ home court at Chase Center. The NBA made the announcement of a decision by executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars.

