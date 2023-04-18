Yankees’ Stanton out 6 weeks with strained hamstring

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton is likely to be sidelined for six weeks because of a strained left hamstring, the latest in a string of injuries for the New York Yankees slugger. Stanton has not played a full season since 2018, the first year after the Yankees acquired him from the Miami Marlins. He was hurt Saturday. The Yankees placed him on the injured list the following day, his seventh trip to the injured list/disabled list in five seasons with the Yankees and 11th in 14 major league seasons.

