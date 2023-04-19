2 by 2: Stars, Wild exchange quick scoring pairs in 2nd

DALLAS (AP) — Talk about a 2-by-2 second period in Game 2 between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild. The teams combined for six goals in the middle period Wednesday night. The Stars had two quick scoring pairs, with an even-faster duo of goals by the Wild. Stars captain Jamie Benn had a power-play goal and an assist in an 87-second span against Marc-André Fleury that made it 4-1. Minnesota then scored two goals 11 seconds apart. Roope Hintz and Evgenii Dadonov both scored their second goals of the game for Dallas in a 48-second span late in the period for a 6-3 lead.

