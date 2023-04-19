Cubs hammer A’s bullpen in 12-2 win for 3-game sweep

OAKLAND, Cailif. (AP) — Dansby Swanson scored the tiebreaking run standing up on an infield grounder to spark a four-run sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs reached Oakland’s bullpen for 10 runs in a 12-2 victory over the Athletics that completed a three-game sweep. The A’s have lost seven straight and at 3-16 are mired in their poorest 19-game start since the 1951 Philadelphia A’s. Eric Hosmer hit his first home run since last July 29 for San Diego, Patrick Wisdom had a two-run triple. Mason Miller, a 24-year-old right-hander who is Oakland’s top pitching prospect, made his major league debut.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.