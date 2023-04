MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spoke Wednesday about briefly considering retirement after he was diagnosed with two concussions last season. After speaking to doctors and his family, Tagovailoa decided to return to football and is now training in martial arts to learn helpful techniques and protect himself when he takes hits on the field.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.