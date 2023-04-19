Edman, Gorman homer, Cards beat Diamondbacks, MadBum 14-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tommy Edman had a three-run homer with a career-best five RBIs, Nolan Gorman hit his first big league grand slam and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 14-5 to avoid a three-game sweep. Madison Bumgarner (0-3) was hit hard again, allowing seven runs, seven hits and four walks in three innings. The 33-year-old left-hander’s ERA rose from 7.90 to 10.26 in four starts. St. Louis set a season high for runs, scoring three or more runs in four innings. Edman was a single short of the cycle and reached base four times.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.