Grizzlies’ 2-time All-Star Morant out for Game 2 vs Lakers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant sat out with an injured right hand Wednesday night as the Memphis Grizzlies tried to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole in their first-round Western Conference playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Grizzlies announced about an hour before tipoff that Morant will be inactive. Coach Taylor Jenkins said pregame that Morant had tested his hand earlier Wednesday and also had some more exams before a final decision. Morant hurt his right hand driving to the basket in the fourth quarter in the opening loss to the Lakers. An X-ray and MRI both were negative showing no ligament damage.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.