Hintz hat trick as Stars get even with 7-3 win over Wild

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored a short-hander on Dallas’ first shot and added two more goals after that, Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and the Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 7-3 to even the first-round series at a game each. Hintz, who also had an assist, secured the hat trick with a power-play goal with just under eight minutes left, when Miro Heiskanen got his fourth assist of the game. Captain Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin also had power-play goals for the Stars.

