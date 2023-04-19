Inter advances past Benfica, sets up Milan semifinal in CL

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has drawn 3-3 against Benfica in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal to complete a 5-3 aggregate victory over the Portuguese team. Inter will next face city rival AC Milan in a repeat of the 2003 semifinal. Nicolò Barella, Lautaro Martínez and Joaquín Correa scored for Inter to help it reach its first semifinal since José Mourinho led it to the treble of the Champions League, Serie A and Italian Cup in 2010. Fredrik Aursnes and Antonio Silva netted for Benfica.

