Joey Gallo activated by Twins, hit 3-run homer vs Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Joey Gallo was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins before a game against Boston and hit a three-run homer in the third inning.Gallo missed 10 games with a right intercostal strain after getting hurt April 7 while playing Houston. Signed to an $11 million, one-year contract, Gallo hit .278 with three homers and seven RBIs in seven games for the Twins before the injury. He was 2 for 12 (.167) with a double and seven strikeouts during three games of an injury rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A St Paul. Outfielder Kyle Garlick was optioned to St. Paul

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.