Kings fans told to keep cowbells home for Game 3 at Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sacramento Kings making the drive to San Francisco for Game 3 of their playoff series against the Golden State Warriors should keep their cowbells at home. The Kings warned their fans that cowbells aren’t permitted at the Warriors home at the Chase Center and fans trying to bring them in will be forced to leave them at the outdoor bag check location. Cowbells have been prevalent at Kings games ever since former Los Angeles Lakers coach Phil Jackson called Sacramento a “cow town” two decades ago.

