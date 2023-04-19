Late non-calls irk Hurricanes, Islanders coaches in Game 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour and New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert were both irked by non-calls late in the Hurricanes 4-3 overtime win in Game 2 of that first-round playoff series. Brind’Amour pointed to an uncalled slash that he said will sideline top-line forward Teuvo Teravainen for the rest of the series with a broken hand. Brind’Amour said he was angry about the play. There was also Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield being hit with an apparent high stick shortly before Jesper Fast’s overtime winner. Lambert offered terse responses when asked about it with Carolina leading 2-0 in the series.

