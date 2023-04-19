Lawyers ask NFL for protection against Snyder suing clients

Lawyers representing more than 40 former team employees are asking the NFL to make the sale of the Washington Commanders contingent on Dan Snyder not suing those who participated in various investigations. Attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz made the request in a letter sent to Commissioner Roger Goodell by email. Banks and Katz asked for protection for their clients and others who spoke to Beth Wilkinson, Mary Jo White and Congress as part of investigations into Snyder and the team. Snyder has an agreement in principle to sell the team he has owned since 1999 to a group led by Josh Harris.

