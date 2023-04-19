Panthers cool off Bruins 6-3, return to Florida tied 1-1
By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer
BOSTON (AP) — Brandon Montour scored twice and the Florida Panthers had four third-period goals to beat the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins 6-3 on Wednesday night and send Boston to its first loss in 10 games. The Panthers tied the best-of-seven series and head home for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday. There will be a Game 5 back in Boston on Wednesday. Montour scored 22 seconds into the third period to break a 2-2 tie. Alex Lyon stopped 34 shots. The Bruins won the series opener 3-1.