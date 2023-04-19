Top Scottish ultramarathoner sorry for using car during race

LONDON (AP) — A leading Scottish ultramarathoner who was disqualified from a race for using a car has apologized and blamed jetlag and “miscommunication” for her decision to break the rules and accept an award for finishing in third place. Joasia Zakrzewski is facing disciplinary action from UK Athletics for traveling 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) in a car during the GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool race in northwest England on April 7. The 47-year-old Zakrzewski told the BBC she took a ride after her leg began to feel sore near the halfway point of the race. She ended up continuing in the race in what she described as a “non-competitive way.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.