Zverev left waiting as rain cuts short play at BMW Open

MUNICH (AP) — Rain washed out the day’s play part-way through the first match at the BMW Open. Alexander Zverev and several other players were left waiting to hear when they will play. Play was interrupted two-and-a-half hours into the match between qualifier Aslan Karatsev and German wild card Daniel Altmaier. Karatsev was leading 4-6, 7-6 (2), 3-0 in the deciding set. Former U.S. Open finalist Zverev was due to play Christopher O’Connell of Australia on the same court later in the day in the first of the second-round matches. More rain is forecast for Thursday.

