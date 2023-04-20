Sullivan and Yeongsu share lead of ISPS Handa Championship

OMITAMA, Japan (AP) — Andrew Sullivan and Kim Yeongsu have shot 7-under 63 to share the lead after the first round of the ISPS Handa Championship in Japan. Three players were just one stroke behind in the European tour event — Alexander Bjork, Aaron Cockerill and Deon Germishuys. It’s a bunched leaderboard at Ishioka Golf Club. Almost two dozen players are at 5 under or 4 under after a sunny day for golf. Almost 150 players are entered in the first two rounds.

