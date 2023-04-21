Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard to miss 2nd straight playoff game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 4 for the Clippers against the Phoenix Suns, leaving Los Angeles without its superstar for a second straight playoff game. Leonard has a right knee sprain, the same injury that has sidelined teammate Paul George since March 21. The Suns lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 is Saturday in Los Angeles. With Leonard watching from the bench, Norman Powell scored 42 points and Russell Westbrook added 30 points and 12 assists in the Clippers’ five-point loss on Thursday.

