Bears assistant GM mum on whether team would draft Carter

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham raved about Jalen Carter’s talent but revealed little when it comes to whether the team would feel comfortable taking a chance in the draft on the Georgia defensive tackle. Cunningham says there’s “no denying” his talent. The Bears have the No. 9 overall pick and no shortage of weaknesses to address after finishing with a league-worst 3-14 record in their first season under general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus. They could use another blocker to protect quarterback Justin Fields. They also need an edge rusher after registering a league-low 20 sacks as well as a disruptive force inside.

