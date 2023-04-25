Cora says we wasn’t accusing Orioles of anything nefarious

BALTIMORE (AP) — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora says he was not accusing Baltimore of doing anything nefarious when he pointed out how few swings and misses the Orioles had against Chris Sale on Monday night. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Tuesday he felt Cora was “disrespectful” to the Baltimore hitters. When that comment was relayed to Cora, he sounded surprised and ready to try and smooth things over with his AL East rival. Cora said his comments were about possible pitch tipping by Sale and not about sign stealing or anything shady on Baltimore’s part.

