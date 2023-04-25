Positive marijuana test costs US long jumper national title

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — U.S. Olympic long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall has served a one-month suspension and had her national indoor title stripped after testing positive earlier this year for the psychoactive compound found in marijuana. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced the penalties for the 23-year-old, who finished sixth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Her ban concluded last week. The penalty also includes losing the long jump title she won at indoor nationals shortly before the sample was collected on Feb. 17. THC is a special category of banned substance.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.