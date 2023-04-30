Paes helps Dallas earn scoreless draw with Minnesota United

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Maarten Paes finished with five saves to help FC Dallas play Minnesota United to a scoreless draw on an inclement. Minnesota United (3-3-3), which came into the match tied for the fewest shots, peppered FC Dallas with 17 of them, including five on target. It was the first clean sheet of the season for Paes. Dallas (4-3-3) took just five shots. Dayne St. Clair denied the two shots on goal for his second clean sheet. Minnesota United entered play on a three-match losing streak after going unbeaten in its first five matches — suffering the same fate at the start of the 2020 season. No other team has done so even once in the post-shootout era (since 2000).

