Jets sign OL Billy Turner, a former Aaron Rodgers protector

The New York Jets have signed veteran offensive lineman Billy Turner, who’ll be reunited with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. The 31-year-old Turner spent last season in Denver, where Hackett was the head coach. Turner spent the previous three years in Green Bay, where he blocked in front of Rodgers. Turner was a third-round draft pick by Miami out of North Dakota State in 2014. Turner has played in 91 games over nine NFL seasons, including 75 starts. He has also contributed as a blocker on special teams.

