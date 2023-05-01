Murphy, Acuña power Braves past Mets 9-8 in DH opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Murphy hit a pair of three-run homers, powering the Atlanta Braves to a 9-8 victory over the New York Mets in the opener of a doubleheader after the teams were rained out the previous two days. Ronald Acuña Jr. launched a 448-foot home run for the Braves into the rarely reached third deck at Citi Field. Acuña scored three times and finished a triple shy of the cycle. Kevin Pillar had a two-run shot and Spencer Strider earned the win after allowing four runs in five innings. Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer for the Mets, trimming an early five-run deficit to 6-4. Brett Baty and pinch-hitter Eduardo Escobar also went deep, but New York has dropped six of seven.

