2 more former China football officials under investigation
BEIJING (AP) — Two more former Chinese football officials have been placed under investigation for corruption. They are the latest additions to a list of Chinese sports administrators suspected of illegal activities. The latest to fall are former Chinese Football Association vice president Li Yuyi and ex-chairman of the Chinese Super League Company that runs the country’s top-flight professional league, Ma Chengquan. Two-sentence official statements say they are suspected of “serious violations of laws and regulations,” and they are cooperating with authorities. Nearly a dozen serving and retired officials in football and sports administration are under investigation, including former national coach Li Tie and deputy head of the General Administration of Sports Du Zhaocai.