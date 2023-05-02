Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Published 2:09 PM

Arsenal beats Chelsea 3-1, takes league lead for now

LONDON
By MATTIAS KAREN

Associated Press (AP) — Arsenal ended a four-game winless run by dismantling a listless Chelsea 3-1 to temporarily return to the top of the Premier League standings. Arsenal was 3-0 up inside 34 minutes of a one-sided first half, with Martin Odegaard scoring two nearly identical goals and Gabriel Jesus adding the third as Chelsea slumped to a sixth straight loss in all competitions under caretaker manager Frank Lampard. The visitors offered little in response until Chukwunonso Madueke pulled one back in the 65th.

