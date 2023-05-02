FIFA warns Europe of Women’s World Cup broadcast blackout

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s tactic of publicly criticizing broadcasters for offering too little to screen the Women’s World Cup has not worked out yet. Now he’s threatening a broadcast blackout in some major European markets for the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament being played in Australia and New Zealand. Infantino intensified a public standoff that started last October with a warning to five key countries – England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain. Infantino says FIFA has “a moral and legal obligation not to undersell” women’s soccer. FIFA has said broadcasters are offering 1% of the value of the men’s World Cup rights.

