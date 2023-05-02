India’s RBI single in 10th lifts Reds over Padres, 2-1
By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jonathan India singled in the go-ahead run on Luis Garcia’s first pitch of the 10th inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat San Diego 2-1 to snap the Padres’ three-game winning streak. India’s single to left off Garcia (1-3) brought in automatic runner Matt Reynolds. Alexis Díaz walked Trent Grisham opening the bottom of the inning but then struck out Fernando Tatis Jr., retired Manny Machado on a fly ball to left and caught Juan Soto looking at strike three to earn his fifth save. Derek Law (1-4) pitched the ninth for the win.