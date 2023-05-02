Late winner by Alba moves Barcelona closer to league title

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona kept wasting its chances against 10-man Osasuna at Camp Nou. Its top attackers all squandered good opportunities to break the deadlock. Ansu Fati, Pedri, Ousmane Dembélé and Robert Lewandowski failed to find the target despite clear chances. It took a veteran defender to come through and move the Catalan club a step closer to its first Spanish league title in four years. Jordi Alba scored an 85th-minute winner not long after coming off the bench to give Barcelona a hard-fought 1-0 win against 10-man Osasuna.

