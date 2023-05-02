Mets-Tigers series-opening game postponed due to rain

DETROIT (AP) — The New York Mets and Detroit Tigers were rained out on Tuesday night. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday. New York Mets star pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer are returning to the mound in the series against one of their former teams. The 40-year-old Verlander is scheduled to make his Mets debut on Thursday. Verlander’s season-opening start was delayed due to a back injury. The 38-year-old Scherzer is due to pitch Wednesday for the first time since April 19, when he was ejected for violating MLB’s foreign substance policy.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.