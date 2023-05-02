Mets-Tigers series-opening game postponed due to rain
DETROIT (AP) — The New York Mets and Detroit Tigers were rained out on Tuesday night. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday. New York Mets star pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer are returning to the mound in the series against one of their former teams. The 40-year-old Verlander is scheduled to make his Mets debut on Thursday. Verlander’s season-opening start was delayed due to a back injury. The 38-year-old Scherzer is due to pitch Wednesday for the first time since April 19, when he was ejected for violating MLB’s foreign substance policy.