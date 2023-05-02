Napoli gearing up for 2nd chance to win Serie A title
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — At least one Napoli player is looking forward to the club’s possible title celebrations on Thursday in a town far from home. Alex Meret is the team’s goalkeeper and is from the northeastern Italian city of Udine. That’s where Napoli can secure the title by getting at least a draw against Udinese. That chance comes four days after the southern club failed to clinch the Serie A championship in front of its own fans on Sunday after being held to a 1-1 draw by Salernitana. Meret says the team was disappointed not to win at home but his family is in Udine so winning there would be “a wonderful feeling.”