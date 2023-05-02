Openda scores again as Lens pushes for Champions League spot

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Loïs Openda continued his scoring spree as Lens beat Toulouse 1-0 to keep the pressure on second-place Marseille in the race for automatic Champions League qualification. Third-place Lens trails Marseille by one point and can overtake the southern team when they play on Saturday. Openda brought his season tally up to 18 goals when he found the net in the 33rd minute after Massadio Haïdara’s cross. The 23-year-old Belgium forward has scored six goals in his past six league games. Toulouse couldn’t maintain its momentum from winning the French Cup on Saturday night when it routed Nantes 5-1.

