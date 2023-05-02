Rockies pitcher Germán Márquez needs Tommy John surgery

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez have Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season. The surgery has not been scheduled. Márquez left last Wednesday’s start at Cleveland after feeling a sharp pain in his elbow in the fourth inning on his 58th pitch. He was making his first start since April 10 when he left his outing against St. Louis with right forearm tightness and went on the 15-day injured list the next day. An MRI after the team returned from Cleveland did not reveal any structural damage but more testing showed he needs surgery.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.