Upon further review, Fox sets viewer record for Super Bowl

The latest Super Bowl ended up setting a viewer record. Nielsen released a revised number of 115.1 million for Fox Sports’ broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in February. The previous record was the 2015 game between New England and Seattle at 114,442,000 viewers, not including streaming. It also supplanted the 2017 Super Bowl between Atlanta and New England as the most-watched of Fox’s 10 Super Bowls.

