Why Bob Baffert won’t be at Kentucky Derby 2nd year in a row

Bob Baffert won’t be saddling any horses in the Kentucky Derby this weekend. The winner of a record-tying six Derbies will miss the race for the second straight year while completing a two-year suspension issued by Churchill Downs Inc. He was banned after his 2021 winner, Medina Spirit, failed a post-race drug test. The colt was later disqualified and Baffert was suspended by the track. The Hall of Fame trainer filed several legal challenges, but was unsuccessful in getting his ban overturned. A horse previously trained by Baffert named Reincarnate will run in the 149th Derby and Baffert says he’ll be watching.

