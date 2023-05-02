Wrexham party goes on in Wales and maybe Las Vegas, too

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Wrexham’s celebrations aren’t over yet. The Welsh soccer team owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will mark their promotion to the fourth division of English soccer with a bus parade through the city. The celebrity owners will reportedly jet the team off to Las Vegas as a reward for winning the National League with a record total of 111 points. Wrexham’s women’s team also won promotion in a year of double success for Reynolds and McElhenney. They will also be part of the parade. The club was down on its luck before the takeover by Reynolds and McElhenney.

