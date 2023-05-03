2016 Olympic champion Van Avermaet to end cycling career

PARIS (AP) — The 2016 Olympics road race champion Greg Van Avermaet says this will be the final season of his cycling career. Van Avermaet turns 38 this month and will not stay on for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He says in a statement: “Sadly this adventure will come to an end at the end of this season.” The Belgian racer won Olympic gold on the roads of Rio de Janeiro weeks after wearing the yellow jersey at the 2016 Tour de France. He also led the 2018 Tour for one week. In the one-day classics he won Paris-Roubaix in 2017.

