‘Boro Cop’ Mark Borowiecki announces retirement from NHL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Veteran defenseman Mark Borowiecki decided to retire from hockey after playing more than 450 games over parts of 12 NHL seasons. Borowiecki announced his decision in an Instagram post more than six months since his last professional game. He was stretchered off the ice after an awkward hit into the boards Oct. 22 and was briefly hospitalized. Borowiecki went on injured reserve and did not play again. The Ottawa native played his final two-plus seasons with the Nashville Predators after spending the vast majority of his NHL career with his hometown Senators.

