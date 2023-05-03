Embiid: MVP is validation, but NBA title is still the goal
By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer
BOSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid finally said that winning the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award has been a dream ever since he belatedly started playing basketball. Embiid says the award validates all the work that he’s put into learning the sport after belatedly taking it up at the age of 15. Embiid missed Game 1 of Philadelphia’s second-round series against Boston and is officially listed as doubtful with a sprained knee for Game 2. Embiid said “it’s a possibility” he would play on Wednesday night. He did some light shooting with the team in the morning.