Ex-Wisconsin football player gets life sentences in killings

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — A former University of Wisconsin football wide receiver was sentenced Wednesday to two consecutive life sentences for the 2020 killings of two women, although his sentence gives him a chance to eventually seek early release. A jury convicted Marcus Randle El in January of two counts of first degree homicide and other charges in the February 2020 shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester in Janesville, Wisconsin. Although Randle El’s convictions resulted in two automatic life sentences, WISC-TV reports that a Rock County judge said he will be eligible to petition for early release and extended supervision after 60 years, although there’s no guarantee such a request would be granted.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.