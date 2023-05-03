Former World Rugby chairman Bernard Lapasset dies at 75

Former World Rugby chairman Bernard Lapasset has died. He was 75. The Frenchman’s death was announced by the sport’s governing body. Lapasset was chairman of World Rugby for eight years from 2008-16 and helped see the sport return to the Olympic program at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016 after a 92-year gap. He also served as co-chairman of 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee after leaving World Rugby. Lapasset was the long-serving president of the French Rugby Federation from 1991-2008.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.