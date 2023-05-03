Haase’s 5 RBIs lift Tigers over Mets in doubleheader opener

DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase homered and drove in five runs and the Detroit Tigers rallied for a 6-5 win over the New York Mets on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Javier Baez also homered for the Tigers, who were hosting the Mets for the first time in seven years. The opening game of the series was rained out on Tuesday and rescheduled as a day-night doubleheader. The Tigers trailed 5-4 in the eighth, but Matt Vierling singled with one out and Adam Ottavino hit Baez. Riley Greene grounded to first for the second out, but Haase hit a two-run single to right-center field.

