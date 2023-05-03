Keynan Middleton, Eloy Jiménez help White Sox beat Twins 6-4

CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4 for their third straight victory. Luis Robert Jr. homered as Chicago secured its first series win of the season. Tim Anderson and Yasmani Grandal each had three hits and Keynan Middleton worked the ninth for his first save of the season. The White Sox will try for a three-game series sweep on Thursday afternoon. They dropped 10 in a row before their win streak. Carlos Correa had two RBIs for Minnesota, and Nick Gordon homered for the second straight day.

