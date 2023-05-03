Leeds hires Sam Allardyce as manager after firing Gracia

Sam Allardyce has made an unlikely return to the Premier League. The 68-year-old former England coach has been hired by Leeds until the end of the season after the relegation-threatened club fired manager Javi Gracia. Allardyce’s last coaching role was at West Bromwich Albion for the second half of the 2020-21 season. He failed in his short-term mission to keep the team in the Premier League but that hasn’t stopped Leeds from turning to Allardyce. Leeds is in fourth-to-last place in the standings and only out of the relegation zone on goal difference with four games remaining.

