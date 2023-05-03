Pasquantino HRs, Greinke wins 1st as Royals top Orioles 6-0
By MARC BOWMAN
Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Vinnie Pasquantino homered and drove in three runs, Zack Greinke won for the first time since last August and the Kansas City Royals snapped a 10-game home losing streak by beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-0. Greinke won for the first time in 14 starts. He allowed just three singles in five innings and striking out three. He threw only 44 pitches —- his fewest in a start since tossing 43 for Arizona at Boston on Aug. 14, 2016. The Royals won their second home game of the season to improve to 2-13 at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals knocked Kyle Gibson out of the game with four runs in the seventh.