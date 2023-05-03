Red Sox extend winning streak to 5 with 8-3 win over Jays

BOSTON (AP) — Enmanuel Valdez, Triston Casas and Masataka Yoshida each drove in two runs and the Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to five games with an 8-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Nick Pivetta went six innings and gave up three runs, including solo home runs by Daulton Varsho and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. whose shot in the third cleared the Green Monster and left Fenway Park. Alek Manoah allowed five runs, including two earned, and eight hits in five innings.

