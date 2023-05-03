Skip to Content
Subban launches show showcasing diverse world of hockey

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

P.K. Subban retired from the NHL a year ago at age 33 to go into broadcasting. Now he’s got a new show with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions called “P.K.’s Places.” It’s the latest chance for the Black former star to be one of the faces of hockey on ESPN. It is also another show of diversity for a sport trying to grow in the U.S. beyond a predominantly white audience. Subban says television gives him a better opportunity to enjoy his time in hockey than anything on the ice except for chasing the Stanley Cup.

