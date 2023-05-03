Skip to Content
Trevor Bauer picks up 4-1 victory in debut with Yokohama

By STEPHEN WADE
AP Sports Writer

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Trevor Bauer pitched his first game in just over 22 months and scattered seven hits over 7 innings and got a 4-1 victory against the Hiroshima Carp before a record crowd of 33,202. The only blemish was a bases-empty home run in the second to fellow American Matt Davidson. Davidson was a former teammate of Bauer’s in Cincinnati. Bauer sayd “I felt great.” Bauer arrives with a baseball pedigree but also claims of sexual assault and domestic violence that have kept him out of playing in the majors for almost two years.

