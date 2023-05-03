Triple Crown winner Secretariat still dominant 50 years on

Secretariat had an unusually large heart, an engine that propelled him to a Triple Crown sweep 50 years ago. The colt nicknamed Big Red remains the heartbeat of an industry that has yet to see such dominance on and off the track replicated. His name recognition is still strong 34 years after his death. Eight of his descendants will run in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, including early 3-1 favorite Forte. Secretariat won the Derby, Preakness and Belmont in record times that still stand. He’s being celebrated with special exhibits in the Triple Crown cities of Louisville, Baltimore and New York.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.