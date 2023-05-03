Walker 2 HRs, 5 RBIs as Dbacks win 12-7 for split in Texas
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Baseball Writer
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Christian Walker homered twice before he drew a bases-loaded walk that put the Arizona Diamondbacks ahead to stay in a 12-7 win in Texas. The AL West-leading Texas Rangers had their four-game winning streak snapped. Walker had a three-run homer in the third, a solo shot in the fifth that chased Rangers starter Andrew Heaney and walked on four pitches from Jose Leclerc in the seventh to break a 7-all tie. Ketel Marte and Emmanuel Rivera also homered for Arizona. Rangers third baseman Josh Jung, just named the AL rookie of the month for April, hit two homers. Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras also went deep for Texas.